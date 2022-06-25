Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.03.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

