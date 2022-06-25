Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 360,635 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.