Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.04

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.82. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 47,230 shares changing hands.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.
About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
