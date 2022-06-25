Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.04

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $7.82. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 47,230 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.70.

Get Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBI. Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 35,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund (NYSE:SBI)

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.