WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($25.41).

SMWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.72) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Monday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WH Smith to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,760 ($21.56) to GBX 1,900 ($23.27) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.54) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.70) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 16th.

Get WH Smith alerts:

LON SMWH opened at GBX 1,496.50 ($18.33) on Friday. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 13.59 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,809.50 ($22.16). The company has a market cap of £1.96 billion and a PE ratio of -56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,497.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,512.28.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.