Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 23rd. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WPM. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$76.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$68.36.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$49.27 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$45.76 and a 1-year high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of C$22.24 billion and a PE ratio of 22.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.17.

In other news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 13,000 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.44, for a total transaction of C$681,684.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,197,762.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

