William Blair Comments on CarLotz, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CarLotz in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). The consensus estimate for CarLotz’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CarLotz’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CarLotz from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of CarLotz stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.46. CarLotz has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $63.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.39 million. CarLotz had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 41.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in CarLotz by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 92,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarLotz by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CarLotz by 63.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in CarLotz by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 663,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, vehicle rental companies, banks, finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, corporations managing their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

