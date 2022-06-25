William Blair Comments on DocuSign, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DocuSign in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Roberge now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for DocuSign’s current full-year earnings is ($0.43) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for DocuSign’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DOCU has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

DocuSign stock opened at $68.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 1.05. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $55.96 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $1,376,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 3,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total value of $434,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 230,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,393,689.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,955,000 after acquiring an additional 29,718 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 97,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,513 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $3,203,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.