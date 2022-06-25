William Blair Comments on The AZEK Company Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AZEK in a report released on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for AZEK’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AZEK in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens set a $20.00 price objective on AZEK in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $18.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $46.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 717.9% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

