Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Acquires 503 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 239,694 shares of company stock worth $50,256,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $171.26 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $153.28 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

