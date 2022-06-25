Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,692 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $303,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $50.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $56.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.83. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

