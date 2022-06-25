Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.4% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $387,000. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,315.38.

GOOG stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,595.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total transaction of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.