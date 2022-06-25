WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.44

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.44 and traded as low as $41.80. WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund shares last traded at $41.98, with a volume of 1,613 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.44.

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EXT)

WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.

