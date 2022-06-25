Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) versus First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Financial Contrast

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Horizon has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and First Horizon, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 9 6 0 2.31 First Horizon 0 9 0 0 2.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus target price of $68.16, suggesting a potential upside of 27.80%. First Horizon has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.52%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than First Horizon.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Horizon pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Horizon pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.6% of First Horizon shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of First Horizon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and First Horizon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.72 $1.13 billion $6.14 8.69 First Horizon $3.25 billion 3.68 $999.00 million $1.68 13.30

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Horizon. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Horizon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and First Horizon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 34.40% 14.53% 1.12% First Horizon 30.72% 13.82% 1.24%

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats First Horizon on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About First Horizon (Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 500 banking offices in 22 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 400 banking centers in 12 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

