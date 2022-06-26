10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 89,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,405,112 shares.The stock last traded at $47.09 and had previously closed at $46.47.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.17.

The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.82 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $61,632.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 187,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

