1,248 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Acquired by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,263.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200-day moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $284.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

