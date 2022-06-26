1,399 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,399 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 152,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,773,000 after acquiring an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $2,008,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 143.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $215.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.78. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

