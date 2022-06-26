190 Shares in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE BR opened at $145.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

