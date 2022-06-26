285,766 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 285,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,084,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Macy’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $104,542,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Macy’s by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,569,000 after purchasing an additional 981,582 shares in the last quarter. CTF Capital Management LP bought a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $23,562,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 9,825.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 695,166 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 6,212 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $157,784.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $460,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Macy’s, Inc. has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global downgraded Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

