4,944 Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Purchased by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $678,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of FV opened at $41.91 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $51.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.25.
