49,675 Shares in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Unifi as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Unifi by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 131,456 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 71,598 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Unifi by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 10,243 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unifi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Unifi by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 168,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,475 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unifi news, CFO Craig A. Creaturo bought 7,000 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,350.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,487.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edmund M. Ingle bought 5,300 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $72,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 99,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,773.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unifi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:UFI opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Unifi, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a market capitalization of $263.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. Unifi had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes, polyester polymer, and staple fiber beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

