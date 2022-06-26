541 Shares in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Acquired by First Command Bank

First Command Bank acquired a new position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Mosaic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MOS. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

In other news, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, with a total value of $990,444.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MOS opened at $46.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.61. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 8.50%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

