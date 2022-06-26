5,744 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 2.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 36,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 1,088,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21. The firm has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.