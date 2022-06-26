908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Up to $18.71

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.71, but opened at $19.42. 908 Devices shares last traded at $19.17, with a volume of 1,743 shares traded.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $599.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a quick ratio of 17.08, a current ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $138,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,350,648.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,363 shares of company stock worth $947,951 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 960.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 14.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $263,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in 908 Devices by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 58,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at $4,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

