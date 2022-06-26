943 Shares in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 943 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $25.34 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.17. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,757,759.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

