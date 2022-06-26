AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.60.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $492,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 1,408,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $9,028,279.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares in the company, valued at $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,812,928 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,485. 45.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ABCL stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of -0.28.
AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (Get Rating)
AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.
