Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.25 and last traded at C$2.25, with a volume of 738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.58.
The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.01. The firm has a market cap of C$17.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.18.
About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.