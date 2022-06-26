Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Trading Down 4%

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) shares traded down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.22 and last traded at $15.22. 4,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 362,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $960.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.90.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.08% and a negative net margin of 1,256.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 million. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $296,214.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,731,964.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,565 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,214 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 255,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,168 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,339,000. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 942,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 142,445 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 258,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,267 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

