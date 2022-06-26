Addenda Capital Inc. Buys 4,713 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,633 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $16,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 19.0% in the first quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.44.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.20. The firm has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

