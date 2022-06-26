Addenda Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,942 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 570,447 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $78,243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 27,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $97.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $178.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.
Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.
