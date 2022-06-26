Addison Capital Co Sells 388 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Addison Capital Co cut its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 2.1% of Addison Capital Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft stock opened at $267.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $266.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

