Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Rating) traded up 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 12,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,003,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.02.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACET shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adicet Bio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adicet Bio has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $545.20 million, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 2.61.

Adicet Bio ( NASDAQ:ACET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. Adicet Bio had a negative net margin of 93.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $24.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adicet Bio news, SVP Francesco Galimi sold 7,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $160,041.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,257. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adicet Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Adicet Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

About Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.