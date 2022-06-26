Advance Energy (LON:ADV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.10

Shares of Advance Energy Plc (LON:ADV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00), with a volume of 5000491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.02. The company has a market cap of £1.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18.

Advance Energy Company Profile (LON:ADV)

Advance Energy Plc engages in oil and gas production in Indonesia. It holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Oil Field located in East Timor. The company was formerly known as Andalas Energy and Power PLC and changed its name to Advance Energy Plc in February 2020. Advance Energy Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

