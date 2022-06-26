AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Trading Up 7.9%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 2,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 188,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.41 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.95.

AdvanSix ( NYSE:ASIX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.41. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of $479.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.77 million. As a group, analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 8.35%.

In other news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $38,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,489,351.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

