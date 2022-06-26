agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Down 2% After Insider Selling

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.69 and last traded at $22.00. Approximately 2,522 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,299,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.46.

Specifically, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $67,677.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,389.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total transaction of $107,272.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,757.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 266,820 shares of company stock worth $5,310,317. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $20.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 772.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in agilon health by 899.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth $55,000. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

