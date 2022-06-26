Agora (NASDAQ:API) Trading 10.6% Higher

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.46 and last traded at $7.39. 12,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 786,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Agora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Agora from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agora presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

The company has a market cap of $770.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

Agora ( NASDAQ:API Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $38.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.68 million. Agora had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 50.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Agora, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Agora during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Agora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agora in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, signaling.

