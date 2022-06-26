Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

APD stock opened at $252.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.17. The company has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.46.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

