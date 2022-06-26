Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) rose 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.11 and last traded at $102.95. Approximately 148,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,078,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.72.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $194.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.09.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.23, for a total value of $952,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,365,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 668,934 shares of company stock worth $91,901,320 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

