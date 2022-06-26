Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,080 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 736,118 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,990,000 after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,087 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $126.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $394,280.52. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,972.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,672 shares of company stock worth $4,423,208. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $94.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.48. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

