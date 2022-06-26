Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $129.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $129.00, but opened at $133.99. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $132.99, with a volume of 4,841 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $112.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Elizabeth Anne Fessenden sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.38, for a total value of $581,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,950.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 791,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,433,000 after purchasing an additional 636,230 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 785.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 257,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 228,850 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 427,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,079,000 after purchasing an additional 198,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $9,096,000. Institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

