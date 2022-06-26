Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $724,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,747,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total value of $77,496.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,298.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,593.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

