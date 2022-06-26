Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.4% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoese & Co LLP raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,315.38.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,298.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2,593.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.