Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $24,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $724,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $10,747,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,593.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $26.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,526,620.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

