Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.

Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Financial Planners of Cleveland Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,438,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,800.20, for a total transaction of $117,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock valued at $25,567,428 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,044.16 and a one year high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,298.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,593.26.

Alphabet shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

