Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s 4th Largest Position

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 5.0% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $47,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,291.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,587.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

