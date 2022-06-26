Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,291.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,587.43. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

