Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,817,000. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.8% in the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,587.43.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,300.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

