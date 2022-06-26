Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,409,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 219 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.6% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,291.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,587.43. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,037.69 and a twelve month high of $3,030.93.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.