Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.4% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,297.86.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2,587.43. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.