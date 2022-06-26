Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.2% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 150,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $418,165,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 92,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,226,000 after buying an additional 39,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,297.86.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,291.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,587.43.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

