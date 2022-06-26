Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Boosted by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after buying an additional 116,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,359.50 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,291.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,587.43.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $26.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,297.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock worth $21,855,978 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

